Nepal Crash: 3 Victims Attended Funeral in Kerala, but Never Reached Their Home

When a family in Pathanamthitta arranged a funeral for their dear one, little did they know that a day later they will mourn the lost of three of their friends.

Raju, Anil and Rabin had planned a trip to Kerala’s Pathanamthitta to offer condolences and pay respects to Father Mathew Philip. But they never returned home as they died in the plane crash in Nepal.

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people onboard crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, 15 January and everyone on the plane is reportedly dead. This is believed to be the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.