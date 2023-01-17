ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal Crash: 3 Victims Attended Funeral in Kerala, but Never Reached Their Home

This is believed to be the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Smitha TK
Published
South India News
2 min read
Nepal Crash: 3 Victims Attended Funeral in Kerala, but Never Reached Their Home
i

When a family in Pathanamthitta arranged a funeral for their dear one, little did they know that a day later they will mourn the lost of three of their friends.

Raju, Anil and Rabin had planned a trip to Kerala’s Pathanamthitta to offer condolences and pay respects to Father Mathew Philip. But they never returned home as they died in the plane crash in Nepal. 

A Yeti Airlines passenger plane carrying 72 people onboard crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, 15 January and everyone on the plane is reportedly dead. This is believed to be the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Also Read

Is This Picture From Recent Nepal Plane Crash? No, the Viral Claim Is False

Is This Picture From Recent Nepal Plane Crash? No, the Viral Claim Is False
ADVERTISEMENT

Family Remembers the Ill-Fated Visitors

Raju Thakuri, Anil Shahi, and Rabin Hamal were among the group of five people who came to attend the funeral of Mathew Philip who was an evangelical Christian missionary in Nepal for over four decades.

Philip’s brother Thomas told The Quint, “They reached Kerala on the morning of 13 February, Friday. They returned that evening. They were members of the Nadipur church and were close to Philip. They had flown down to pay their respects. It is unfortunate that this happened. The three men have families back home and they are completely shattered.”

The deceased with family of the priest.

(Image: Accessed by The Quint)

Also Read

Facebook Live Captures Nepal Plane Crash, 'No One Rescued Alive Yet' Says Army

Facebook Live Captures Nepal Plane Crash, 'No One Rescued Alive Yet' Says Army

Five of them had left Kochi on Friday, 13 January, evening to Mumbai and then to Kathmandu. Deepak Tamang and Sharan Shai did not board the ill-fated flight from Kathmandu and so survived. 

Philip, 76, died on 11 January after battling cancer for two years. He had worked with churches in Nepal for over 45 years. He had returned from Nepal two years ago and was undergoing treatment.

Thomas said that the family is in shock and “they are mourning family and friends now.” 

Also Read

Nepal Flight Crash: How Does an Aircraft's Black Box Work?

Nepal Flight Crash: How Does an Aircraft's Black Box Work?

Five Indians, four Russians, two Koreans, an Australian, a French, an Argentinian, and an Israeli were onboard the flight.

Also Read

A Folk Singer, a Ballet Dancer, a Journalist: Victims of Nepal Plane Crash

A Folk Singer, a Ballet Dancer, a Journalist: Victims of Nepal Plane Crash

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india

Topics:  Kerala   Kathmandu   nepal plane crash 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×