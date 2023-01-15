Five Indians Confirmed Dead in Nepal Yeti Airlines Crash | What We Know

(Trigger warning: The visuals may be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.)

The ATR-72 Yeti Airlines aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members, crashed into a river gorge at Nayagaun in Nepal on Sunday, 15 January, had five Indians on board.

At least 68 people have died in the crash, with all Indians on board confirmed dead. Their bodies are yet to be recovered.

The five Indian men have been identified by Yeti Airlines as: