India’s Choice, to Not Rile Myanmar Junta, is in Our Best Interest

Nobel Laureate Suu Kyi moderated her stance considerably to share power with the military, even at the cost of her own standing. Given the reality of the political arrangement, internal and external interlocutors, she liaised with both the civilian government and the Tatmadaw or the military.

However, the November 2020 general elections, supposedly against the advice of the army, was too much for the men in uniform to stomach, especially when the NLD romped home with a thumping majority of 397 parliamentary seats out of 476. Despite safeguards in the Constitution, the army feared that Suu Kyi would use her majority to clip its wings.