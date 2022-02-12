‘Lata Mangeshkar Saved Us’: Two Pakistani Poets’ Tribute to the Icon

Jalib wrote his tribute to Lata there. It begins and ends with the refrain:

Tere madhur geeton ke sahare

Beete hain din ren hamare

Here is the translation of the whole poem:

‘With the help of your charming songs

Our days and nights pass

Had your voice not existed

The flame of life would have been extinguished

Such are your true notes

Like the sun, moon, stars

With the help of your charming songs

Our days and nights pass

The number of your songs is so many

The heart bows when the instrument and the voice are in harmony

Hearing you we become elated

Those like us who are afflicted

With the help of your charming songs

Our days and nights pass

Within you, Mira has come, residing permanently

The body and colour is the same verily

In the universe, you have many a servant

As many as the stars on the firmament

With the help of your charming songs

Our days and nights pass.”