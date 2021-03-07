Some Gems From Feminist Urdu Poetry This Women’s Day
Ahead of International Women’s Day, we bring you themes around women in this special episode of Urdunama.
Host, Writer, and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Hamara alamiya ye hai
ki apni raah ki deevar hum khud hi hain
ye aurat hai
ki jo aurat ke haq mein ab bhi goongi hai
ye aurat hai
In these lines from Ishrat Afreen’s nazm ‘Agle Janm Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’, the idea of women supporting women underlines the poet’s perspective of feminism.
There are several women poets like Ada Jafferey, Fehmida Riaz, Kishwar Naheed, Zehra Nigah, and Parveen Shakir, who bring female perspectives to a genre that is largely ruled by male poets.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we bring you themes around women, which have been written by women, in this special episode of Urdunama.
