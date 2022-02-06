'India's Nightingale': The One and Only Lata Mangeshkar's Life in Pictures
Take a look at Lata Mangeshkar's life across the decades in this photo gallery.
The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, 6 February. Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 to musician Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti and was the oldest of five siblings.
Lata started working as an actor in her father’s plays at the age of 5. Her melodious voice soon became almost omnipresent in Indian cinema and she sang more than 25,000 songs in her lifetime. She has worked with artists like SD Burman, Kishore Kumar, Salil Chowdhury, and once even sang a duet with Dilip Kumar.
In a tribute to the 'Nightingale of Bollywood', here is her life in pictures:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.