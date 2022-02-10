Hijab Row: Karnataka’s Reputation as a Hindutva Laboratory Precedes UP & Gujarat

Unlike the East Coast, the RSS and the BJP have been able to gain a foothold more easily on the West. The influx of “Gulf money” – shorthand for Muslim prosperity – in the town of Bhatkal, resulted in a BJP MLA’s murder – and the rise of Ananth Kumar Hegde.

In 1921, the Anjuman-e-Islami got the Idgah Maidan in Hubli on lease for 999 years. But the Sangh Parivar contested the constructions on it in the 1960s. When Uma Bharati tried to hoist the national flag in 1994, riots claimed five lives.

Although he was born in Bengaluru, the late BJP leader and former Union minister Ananth Kumar cut his political teeth in Hubli, where his mother Girija Sastry was a member of the Jan Sangh and the deputy mayor of the local city corporation.