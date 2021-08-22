Hindutva Group Stops Bus With Muslim Man, Hindu Woman, Drag Them to Cops

The woman, who was travelling from Puttur, and the man Naushad were travelling in a government bus to Bengaluru on Thursday night. Naushad had booked a ticket from Puttur to Kumbra in Dakshina Kannada, but changed his destination to Bengaluru as he suddenly received a call for a job interview there. He was seen talking to the Hindu woman in the bus.

According to the police, the Hindu Jagrana Vedike members chased the bus in a car and stopped it, based on information that the Muslim man and Hindu woman were travelling together. "There was an argument and they were taken to the Sullia police station but there was no prior connection between the man and the woman... We checked their phones," said Sullia police inspector Naveenchandra Jogi.