Babri Masjid Demolition Case: A Timeline From 1528 to 2020

They were supposed to have clubbed the FIRs after consultation with the High Court, but failed to do so. The state government subsequently rejected a request from the CBI for curing this defect in the notification, and instead of challenging this rejection and making sure the defect was resolved, the CBI carried on as if there was no problem, and filed their supplementary charge sheet against the eight accused.

This lapse was then used by Advani and others to have the conspiracy charges dropped against them, as this had only been put into the chargesheet with regard to FIR 197. The high court said that both FIRs were to be tried separately, FIR 198 at a special court in Rae Bareilly. As the cases were now separrate, the high court directed the CBI to file any evidence they had of conspiracy against Advani et al in a supplementary charge sheet in the Rae Bareilly court.

2003 : CBI FILES CHARGE SHEET, JUDGE DISCHARGES ADVANI

In 2003, the CBI filed a supplementary charge against the eight accused under FIR 198. However, they were unable to get conspiracy to destroy the Babri Masjid added as a charge, as the FIRs treated the demolition (FIR 197) and the speeches which instigated it (FIR 198) as separate. The Rae Bareli court in fact accepted an application by Advani and discharged him as an accused, saying there was not enough of a case against him for him to stand trial.

2005 : ALLAHABAD HC STEPS IN, RESTARTS TRIAL WITHOUT CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

The Allahabad High Court set aside this Raebareli court order in 2005 and said that Advani and the others were to continue to stand trial. The case progressed, but without the charges of criminal conspiracy. In 2005 the Rae Bareilly court framed charges in the case, and the first witness testified before it in 2007.