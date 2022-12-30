Team Morocco & Muslims: Can FIFA Football Fame Not Ride on Religious Sentiment?

Can one really consider the success of, say, a rich and highly privileged Indian born or educated in UK or USA to be an accomplishment for all Indians in India? Can one actually claim that Moroccan soccer players were making a point for Muslims in the world? When you stop thinking emotionally and look at the facts, you realise the childishness of such sweeping equations.

Let us start with India. With a population of 1,210,193,422 residents reported in the 2011 provisional census report, India is the world’s second-most populous country. As Indians, we do not need to be reminded of the hundreds of languages and dialects spoken by Indians and the dozens of religions that exist here. We also know that there are vast economic and cultural differences between its regions and states, and often even within the same region or state, and, at least, in terms of living standards, the same city or town.

There is, however, one reason for Indians to take pride in achievements of other Indians, at least as long as they are Indian citizens or have at least, lived their formative years in India.