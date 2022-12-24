J&K Politics: With No Pay Or Safe Abode, Will Kashmiri Pandits' Plight Ever End?

There are around six such transit camps across Kashmir where these employees are living. But since Bhat’s killing in May, most of them have left for Jammu where they have been regularly participating in protests against the administration.

According to the protesting employees, the J&K government has been withholding their salaries because they have not been attending work. The Pandit employees are demanding to be temporarily shifted to Jammu until the security situation in Kashmir becomes stable.

Earlier this month, the issue of the safety of Pandits cropped up again after the militant group TRF issued a 'hit list' consisting of names of 57 employees working under the PM’s Package in Kashmir. These employees' names appeared in the blog ‘Kashmir Fight’ which has been linked to militant activities in the valley, has led to a police probe as well.

On Wednesday, Sinha said that all relevant security arrangements have already been put in place. He added that all Pandit employees were already relocated to district headquarters in Kashmir whereas those working in the rural development department have been transferred to villages close to Tehsil and district headquarters.

Sinha said that the government has appointed special officers in every district to look into the grievance of the Pandits.

Sinha said he sympathised with the employees, but added, “The minority employees should also keep in mind that they are employees of the Kashmir division… Like a district cadre employee of Poonch cannot come to Jammu, those of the Kashmir division, too, cannot be posted here. Everyone should understand this.”