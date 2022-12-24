'Picked Up Illegally': Kin of J&K Man Allege He Went Missing From Army Custody

“We want our brother to return home alive," Hilal Ahmad Dar, whose 27-year-old brother Abdul Rashid Dar was allegedly picked up by the Indian army and has gone missing in the last few days, told The Quint.

Rashid, works as a mini load-carrier and hails from Kunan in Kashmir.

He was detained and taken away for questioning on 15 December, the police said in a statement.

Over a week later he is nowhere to be found.

“They barged into the house and searched everything. They strewed around our household things. And even walked over our sick father’s bedding,” Rashid's sister Shameema said.

As Rashid was being taken away, his mother, Khera Begum injured herself. She collapsed on to the ground, fractured her nose, and had to get four stitches.