'Hope He's Home Soon': Kin of Pakistani Boy, Who Crossed LoC, on Release Order

“We are happy that his release has been ordered. Now we just hope that he is out soon,” said Arbab Ali, the maternal uncle of 14-year-old Asmad Ali who had "accidentally" crossed over to the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in November 2021. A student of class 9, Asmad was ordered to be released by the Juvenile Justice Board in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, 25 August.

“We heard about the release order of Asmad through social media and via activist Rahul Kapoor. We have not received any official communication from the responsible authorities. We don’t know by when he will be released, but we hope he is released soon," Arbab told The Quint.