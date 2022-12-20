India-Pakistan Ties: Did Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bite Own Tail With Aggression?

Like the pedigreed lineage, much before President JF Kennedy, Khan Bahadur Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto (father of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto) was the Dewan of Junagadh Princely State and later amongst the most landed gentry with 250,000 acres of land in Sindh!

A culture of feudal impunity, vanity, and a misplaced sense of entitlement were only natural to the Bhuttos which afflicted Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, his daughter Benazir, and now his grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Kennedys faded away with time but Bhuttos have twisted, turned, ranted, and manipulated themselves to political relevance ever since.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto set the patented template of unscrupulous politics. Having joined Iskander Mirza’s government, the coup d’état that deposed Iskander and brought in Field Marshal Ayub Khan had no impact on Zulfiqar’s meteoric rise. Pakistan’s now institutionalised Sino-centricity was scripted by young Zulfiqar as the maverick Foreign Minister was willing to risk USA’s ire, and went on to sign the Sino-Pakistan Boundary Agreement that willed away 750 square kilometers of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to the Chinese. Zulfiqar was to script his next Machiavellian move with Operation Gibraltar that led to the Indo-Pak War of 1965 (despite Army Chief Gen Musa’s objections).