J&K: Police Detain Family Members Demanding Return of Bodies From Protest Site

The police on Wednesday night, 17 November, detained the families of Dr Mudasir Gul and Altaf Bhat, the two civilians who were killed in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar on Monday, 15 November, multiple reports suggested.

The families, who were sitting on a candle night vigil as part of their demonstration at the city's Press Enclave, demanding the police to return the bodies of the deceased for their last rites, were allegedly forcibly removed from the protest site and taken into police vehicles, NDTV reported. A scuffle also broke out between the protesters and the police, reported The Hindu.

The family members were holding placards, demanding justice. The family members said that a police officer had visited them and assured them that the bodies would be returned and asked them to leave from the protest site, reported NDTV.