Israel–Palestine Conflict: Why Outrage Over War Film Reeks of Double Standards?

Israel’s wars with its neighbors have often been portrayed in cinema, especially by Israeli filmmakers. Samuel Maoz projected the plight of young Israeli soldiers trapped in a tank in Lebanon (2009)— the Venice Golden Lion-winning film that covered the 1982 Lebanon War. At the time of the release of the film, Maoz said he was not condemning Israel’s policies. Rather the film was his personal account of what he experienced as a soldier during the war.

The film was well-received in Israel. Moaz faced a lot more criticism for the depiction of the Israeli army in the 2017 film 'Foxtrot'. The film won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice festival and also Israel’s top Ophir award, but it was denounced by the country’s Culture Minister who said it incited “the young generation against the most moral army in the world by spreading lies in the guise of Art.”

Israel and its politics can be puzzling. The Oscar-nominated 'Waltz With Bashir'— a stunning animation film that portrayed the massacre of Palestinians at the Sabra and Shantila refugee camps during the 1982 Lebanon War found a lot of support in the country.

The film’s director Ari Folman told NPR that he had at least expected some debate or controversy. But he was surprised when he was “hugged dearly by the whole political spectrum” and the government kept “sending the film all over the world at their expense.”