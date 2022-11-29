The Kashmir Files Row: Can Indian Cinema Be Spared Of BJP Govt's Director's Cut?

The film was publicly endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a number of Union Ministers and granted a tax-free status by most BJP-ruled states. Its crude message serves the ruling party’s agenda of communal polarisation in our divided polity.

Several screenings of the film which was released in March, are reported to have ended with the audience baying for Muslim blood and clamouring for “revenge” against the atrocities depicted in the movie.

Lapid, addressing at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of IFFI in Goa, summarised the jury report and added these words: “I want to thank the director and head of the programming of the festival for its cinematic richness, the diversity and complexity…There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities…and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, ‘The Kashmir Files’. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”