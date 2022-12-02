ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival
The Red Sea International Film Festival commenced in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival commenced in Jeddah on Thursday with Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. The Bollywood star looked dapper in all black while he posed for photographs. He was seen with Kajol, AR Rahman and more. Priyanka Chopra, and Lucy Hale were also amongst the other attendees.
Topics: Shah Rukh Khan SRK Red Sea Film Festival
