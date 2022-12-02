ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival commenced in Jeddah.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival commenced in Jeddah on Thursday with Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. The Bollywood star looked dapper in all black while he posed for photographs. He was seen with Kajol, AR Rahman and more. Priyanka Chopra, and Lucy Hale were also amongst the other attendees.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up His Saudi Schedule of 'Dunki'; Shares Thank You Message

Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up His Saudi Schedule of 'Dunki'; Shares Thank You Message

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×