How Are Young Investors Dealing With Their First Bear Market

"I entered share market in 2020. That was the time I had started making some money. I didn't have a lot of expenses and it just made a lot of sense to save all of it," said 24-year-old Sumit Rawal, a Mumbai-based social media strategist.

Sumit belongs to more than 54% of India's total population that is below 25 years of age, and like this young lad from Mumbai, millions of youngsters stepped into the world of stock markets in the past few years.

The bumper openings of dematerialised (demat) accounts in the country is evidence. India saw a massive jump of 63 percent in demat accounts in just last 12 months. According to data provided by depositories, India's demat account tally reached 89.7 million in financial year 2021-22 (FY22).