Two Indian Americans, Rohit Wad & Mayur Kamat, Given Senior Roles at Binance
Binance is one of the world's largest crypto trading platforms.
Two Indian Americans have been recently appointed to senior roles in Binance, one of the world's largest crypto trading platforms.
Rohit Wad was named the company's new Chief Technology Officer, and Mayur Kamat was named as the head of the product team.
Before joining Binance, Wad worked on early Microsoft projects like Excel and Sharepoint. He also worked for Facebook and Google.
"Like social collaboration, every single person has had the need to pay someone, record some transaction, prove ownership of a digital or physical asset, or send money to their family. So far, these activities have endured arcane and inefficient constraints," Wad was quoted as saying in a blog on Binance's website.
"While we are still in the early days, there are already technologies that could dramatically simplify these inefficiencies. Web3 is exciting and I am super excited to join Binance to lead the global tech team," he added.
Wad will work to expand the company's products and services.
On the other hand, Kamat was the former Product Manager at Google.
Kamat, while talking about his appointment, asserted, "Our goal is to bring the benefits of Web3 technology to the masses by making the product simple enough that anyone in the world can use them, including those who are new to it," as quoted by Business Today.
He also claimed that he is "humbled to play a small part in providing financial freedom and supporting inclusion to billions of people."
On asked to comment about working with Wad (again), Kamat said, "Excited to be working with Rohit again. Rohit started Bing at Microsoft when I was there as an intern. Then we had a chance to work together at Google briefly. At my last startup, we were pitching our product to Skype, and Rohit (who ran Skype then) was a great mentor. Super excited to work with him daily now," as quoted by Finance Magnates.
