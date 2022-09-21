Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Launch on 30 September: Bookings Open; Latest Updates Here
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Interested buyers can book the model online for Rs 25 lakh, bookings are open.
Mercedes-Benz India has officially announced that the second variant of the EQS luxury electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC is ready to be officially launched on 30 September. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is assembled in Chakan, Pune. It is important to note that interested customers can book their vehicles online. They can either book online or at the brand’s dealerships for Rs 25 lakh. To know more, one can visit the official website of Mercedes-Benz India.
The bookings for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 are open in the country now, so the customers should book soon. While the launch of the model is scheduled to take place on 30 September, interested buyers can book them early. They will know all the latest details via the official website of the company so buyers should keep a close eye on it.
Here are a few details on the price and specifications of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC that you should know before the launch takes place in the country on the scheduled date.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580: Design and Specifications
The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is 5,216mm in length, 1,926mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 3,210mm. It is marginally smaller compared to the AMG variant.
The blocked-off front grille of the car will sport miniature stars which illuminate unlike the vertical slats on the AMG. The EQS 580 will be equipped with 5-spoke 20-inch alloy wheels and it will be available in five exterior colour options.
When it comes to the cabin, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is expected to be available with the MBUX Hyperscreen which has three large high-definition displays.
The brand is likely to offer many interior colours that include Neva Grey with Balao Brown, Macchiato Beige with Space Grey, and a brown open-pore Walnut wood trim.
It is important to note that the comfort and convenience features will remain similar to the AMG version. However, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will not have equipment like carbon trim, AMG package, and more.
The model will be powered by two electric motors which produce 523bhp and 885Nm of torque. These are just a few specifications of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 that buyers should know.
Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC: Expected Price
The exact price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC will be revealed by Mercedes-Benz India during the launch. Right now, the company has announced the booking price of the model.
One will get to know the price after the launch event takes place on the scheduled date, which is 30 September.
