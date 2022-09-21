Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Launch on 30 September: Bookings Open; Latest Updates Here

Mercedes-Benz India has officially announced that the second variant of the EQS luxury electric sedan, the EQS 580 4MATIC is ready to be officially launched on 30 September. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is assembled in Chakan, Pune. It is important to note that interested customers can book their vehicles online. They can either book online or at the brand’s dealerships for Rs 25 lakh. To know more, one can visit the official website of Mercedes-Benz India.

The bookings for Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 are open in the country now, so the customers should book soon. While the launch of the model is scheduled to take place on 30 September, interested buyers can book them early. They will know all the latest details via the official website of the company so buyers should keep a close eye on it.