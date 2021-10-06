India’s Concerns Figure Nowhere in the OECD Proposal on Digital Tax

Digital tax or equalisation levy is a reactionary measure either proposed to be adopted or already implemented in multiple countries to ward off an onslaught by e-commerce groups monopolised by the United States. An unprecedented situation has come into play as it polarises the world into two groups — the US and the rest of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has compromised the economic potential of many developing and developed countries, leaving them with the only option to resort to more taxes or levies. The digital economy is one of the unexplored areas to fill the void, attracting thereby a digital tax on the services and goods provided by e-commerce/aggregators giants. This has irked the US because of its obvious dominance in the sector.

Digital economies are reaping benefits in other jurisdictions even without a physical presence there, hence punching a hole in the tax laws of the respective regions. This causes a loss of revenue to countries that have a considerable consumer base for these e-commerce/aggregators behemoths. Countries are being subjected to tax base erosion due to a paradigm shift in the tax domain given the advent of the digital economy. Hence, they have come up with the solution of digital tax or levy.