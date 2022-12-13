Indian Cinema & Secularism: Saeed Mirza on the Sorry State of Political Satire

What prompted him to write about his Gujarati friend and unlikely comrade at first was his death in 2017 after which people suggested that post his much-acclaimed 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', he had “lost it”. That irked Mirza to no end.

“We were so different from each other, but we were together at Film School. I saw his journey from Film School and beyond, such a tumultuous journey, it was like an odyssey. I experienced a great sense of loss when he died. For people to say he had "lost it" was so degrading for such an incredibly talented human being, trying so hard to understand the world we live in. Hence, this book.”

Why the title 'The psychology of rats?' Mirza says it is a Kundan Shah quote. He describes an incident at Shah’s office when a rat entered suddenly, creating commotion and scaring colleagues. Kundan Shah emerged with a broom, and banging it on the ground insisted he would deal with it, as he “knew the psychology of rats”. Mirza smiles as he says he does not think that Shah smelt one, or was referring to being on a sinking ship with rats scurrying off.

In the film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, there is much going on and Kundan Shah shot often with 48-hour long shifts, exhausting everyone. “The little man with glasses produced such a magnificent piece, that is Kundan for you. The character played by Anupam Kher got cut as there was no place for it, Shah had shot so much.”