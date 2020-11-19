Post-Bihar Election, Its Workers Still Need ‘Albert Pinto’s Gussa’

Subsequently, on realising the abysmal health and working conditions of the mill workers after visiting their homes, he starts arguing against the false narrative being sold to the general public by the mill owners, that workers are to blame for the prevalent disruption.

Finally, as the strike enters twenty-fifth day, Albert is seen actively taking part in the fight for the rights of the workers against the mill owners. This scenario depicted in the film Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai is still relevant in India – even after almost forty years.