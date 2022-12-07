Constitution vs Paternalism: Gujarat Government's Anti-Conversion Take Is Flawed

The Gujarat government recently defended its requirement of the district magistrate's consent, prior to religious conversion, saying that it is in order to:

“maintain public order within the State of Gujarat by protecting the cherished rights of vulnerable sections of the society, including women and economically and socially backward classes.”

The reported intent behind this procedure is to find out whether any force or undue influence has been exercised in matters of conversion. Prior to this, the states of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha had also passed similar legislations.