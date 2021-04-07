India Needs to Focus on West Asia, Site of Another ‘Great Game’

The real chess game underway in West Asia concerns the revival of the US-Iran nuclear deal. Former US President Donald Trump had abandoned it. Now a process of Iran-US engagement has begun. Both are emphasising maximalist positions but these are only opening moves.

The US wants Iran to straightaway adhere to all its nuclear commitments as stipulated in the deal. On its part, Iran wishes that the US should give up all the sanctions imposed by Trump. It is likely that the negotiations will be protracted. It remains to be seen how China will impact these negotiations.

With Pakistan in China’s pocket and with growing prospects of a long term and comprehensive Sino-Iran relationship, will China now pressure Afghanistan to develop a China-leaning outlook? Will a ‘BRI’ block of three states with close alignments to China emerge?

There are significant contradictions between Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan so China may not find it easy going to develop such a block. But it may attempt to do so for it will be a great geopolitical prize. India will have to carefully monitor China’s relations with all three countries and their inter-se ties as well.

There is much at stake for India with China’s moves in India’s western neighbourhood as in the Indo-Pacific region. These may be dictated mainly by its 21st century great game with the US but they will inevitably impact India.

(The writer is a former Secretary [West], Ministry of External Affairs. He can be reached @VivekKatju. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)