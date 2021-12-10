India’s Total Fertility Rate Falls, But Is It At the Cost of Women?

Without being cynical, we do need to view the data with a pinch of salt. If we were to follow the data, then contraception and family planning check the right boxes, but when we visit hard-to-reach areas, the unmet needs throw quite a spanner.

Being a pre-pandemic survey, these findings also do not take into consideration the unexpected lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the early March of 2020, which had severely impacted access to contraception and safe abortion services throughout the year.

Contraception and safe abortion had taken a backseat and that continues, which may have resulted in millions of unintended pregnancies forced to term, and when things were getting better, the second wave came as another huge setback.