India & Terrorism: Politics Over Karnataka Blast Is A Blow To National Security

An auto travelling from Mangalore Railway Junction at Naguri, caught fire. In a country where such occurrences are routine, nobody paid much attention until a heavily pressure cooker bomb was found inside.

The suspect was the passenger—Mohammad Sharif who it emerged, travelled using a fake Aadhaar card and had been implicated in a terror case in Coimbatore and most notably, seems to have planned the whole thing himself, buying material off the internet while the bomb design was possibly taken from the dark web.

That last fact could be a possible pointer. The main Islamic State in Syria, or its many copycat ventures in the region as well as Pakistani (and possibly other) intel agencies who use their name, could all have passed on a bomb design including the tricky part of how to make the actual explosive.

That is not easy, and involves use of fertilizer, or rather ammonium nitrate which is part of it together with other ingredients in an exact compound. Foul that, and the thing wont burst at all. Even then, a small initial explosion is needed to set off the explosive trail. It's not easy, and many an aspiring terrorist has paraded his dangerous toys without effect.

In this case, it seems that the explosive may have been made unstable due to the jolting of the autorickshaw in which case it could probably be gelatin. That’s as unstable as it gets, and the online writers of bomb books may not overstress this part given that their ‘customer’ is already shaky.