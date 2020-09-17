Why India’s ‘Big Brother’ Attitude Towards Nepal May Benefit China

Since it assumed power in 2014, the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi has attempted to pursue a ‘Neighbourhood First’ foreign policy. While addressing the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the PM said: “A nation’s destiny is linked to its neighbourhood. That is why my government has placed the highest priority on advancing friendship and cooperation with its neighbours”.

But it is evident that his policy goals have not translated into reality. In fact many observers say that relations with some of our neighbours – such as Nepal – have deteriorated during this time.