India-Egypt Ties: Taliban & Now ISIS, Can Prez Sisi & PM Modi Tackle Extremism?

Like India, Egypt too has a long history of insurgency, especially in its Sinai region which has faced some of the deadliest terrorist attacks. From 2013, terrorism in the country was renewed by the rise of Islamic State in the region and the so-called Sinai Province which is an affiliate of the ISIS in the country, and included the gruesome shooting down of a Russian passenger plane over the Sinai peninsula in 2015.

The SP has also launched attacks in urban areas, together with guerilla-type attacks in the Sinai region. The Egyptian military has been waging a long battle against insurgency and terrorism. President el-Sisi has claimed that since 2013, more than 3,000 military and police personnel had been killed in the fight against terrorism while more than 12,000 have been injured, and more than four billion US dollars had been spent fighting the insurgency.

With setbacks every now and then, however, the Egyptian military has been largely successful in containing such violence and insurgency with the number of attacks dropping over the last several years.