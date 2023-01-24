Republic Day 2023: Interesting Facts About the Republic Day of India

As we all know India will be celebrating the 74th Republic day this year and we all are excited and proud to participate and witness the republic day of India. We celebrated republic day for the first time in the year 1950 when Dr. Rajendra Prasad joined his office and began his tenure as the president of India.

Republic Day and Independence Day are the most important national festivals of the country and both these festivals are celebrated with full vigor and patriotism across the country. As per the reports, this year, the week-long celebrations of Republic day will include the drone show, a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, the parade, and the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Now, let's have a look at some interesting and unknown facts about Republic Day of India.