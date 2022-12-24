ADVERTISEMENT

In Pictures | Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches Delhi; Sonia, Priyanka join Rahul Gandhi

Congress members, led by Rahul Gandhi, march through the national capital even as temperatures dip.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics

Topics:  Congress   bharat jodo yatra 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×