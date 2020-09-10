India Has Changed Since 1962; China’s Adventure May End Xi’s Dream

But this time, Delhi decided to stand firm and asked for a return to the status quo as on April 2020.

Beijing probably did not expect this from the Modi saarkar; The Global Times was furious: “Nationalist forces in India should think twice that if the Chinese and Indian armies change their agreement …[and] prioritize the use of guns? Does commanding heights make sense in modern military conflict? Between India and China, which country has more weapons, and which has a bigger military budget. Can't India count?”

The tabloid warned: “If the Indian side misinterprets China's goodwill and intends to deter the PLA with warning shots, its moves will backfire. China will never concede for the sake of avoiding a war.”