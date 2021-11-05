India at COP26: Modi’s Global Stance Must Also Match His Domestic Policies

There has been much euphoria among those following the Conference of Parties on Climate Change in Glasgow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of five commitments caught even those involved in climate issues by pleasant surprise. India clearly has succeeded in projecting itself as a nation that is willing to walk the talk and take a lead in mitigating climate risk, despite the fact that its contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions is comparatively less than other countries.

There is, however, a gap between international announcements and domestic action. Environmental issues cannot – and should not – be looked only through the lens of carbon. Even more important is to keep in mind that more than ‘mitigation’, what matters the most for those living in India is how far domestic policies and action take into consideration the loss and damage that is occurring on a daily basis due to climate change.