COP 26: PM Modi Announces 5 Big Climate Goals for India

The 26th United Nations Conference of Parties or UN COP-26 began in Glasgow on Monday. In his opening speech, PM Narendra Modi took the global forum by surprise by announcing 2070 as an ambitious and highly awaited net-zero target for India.

Modi also spoke on behalf of all developing countries, emphasising the urgent need for the developed world to deliver on their promises of climate finance.

The net-zero target was announced as a part of five goals or 'panchamrit' by Modi.