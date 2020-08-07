Explained: The Curious Case of India’s Draft EIA Notification 2020

Even if the environmental clearance for such project is rejected ultimately, the damage done to the environment would be irreparable. Any projects which may have grabbed land illegally or by coercion or by fraud and operate without environmental safeguards, too, have an option to benefit from the scheme. The Supreme Court, in a case related to the industrial units functioning in Gujarat without prior environmental clearance, passed an order stating that post facto clearances are against the jurisprudence of environmental law and it is detrimental to the environment. Three industrial units were manufacturing pharmaceuticals and bulk drugs for several years without any clearance and caused air pollution in their areas.

In April 2020, during the lockdown, a coal mining project was approved in the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve Forest through video conference. On the other hand, a penalty of Rs 43.25 crore was levied by the Assam Forest Department for ravaging the Dehing Patkai Reserve by illegal mining for a period of 16 years from 2003. This situation is quite problematic as the mining project gets benefited in spite of its illegal violations (illegal mining).

Post facto clearance was provided in India even before the issuance of these notifications. Based on the report submitted by Chennai Solidarity Group, it was found that between 2001 and 2013, IIT Madras has constructed buildings over 52 acres and it was engraved out of the quondam deer park. But the institution has not obtained any statutory clearances for cutting of trees and diverting use of forests. Nor it had obtained prior environmental clearance. Later, the regulatory authorities granted environmental clearance to the illegal buildings after accepting an apology and an undertaking from the institution that it would not repeat such offences. Even Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant Corporation received post facto environment clearance in 2013.