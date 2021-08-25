In the Taliban Threat Hanging Over Kashmir, the Real Trouble Is Pakistan

Taliban’s swift victory in Afghanistan has defied all previous analysis about the group. Even as US intelligence reports were predicting that it would take months for the Taliban to fully take over, it only took a few days.

Simultaneously, the rapid march of the Taliban to power has rekindled apprehensions about its possible spillover beyond Afghanistan borders and into Kashmir. More precise nature of the worry is not that Taliban mercenaries will fight their way into Kashmir, but that Pakistan may leverage its influence over the group and take advantage of Afghan territory, where the US sway no longer prevails, and redirect some of the resources under its control to shore up militancy in Kashmir.

Earlier this month, as India celebrated its Independence, Kashmiris, it seemed, were gritting their teeth with impotent rage as thousands of teachers and students reluctantly arrived at rain-swept school gardens and playgrounds to participate in the flag-hoisting ceremony. Previously, such ceremonies would be perfunctory affairs bereft of significant enthusiasm.

Additionally, many important landmarks in the city were also bedecked with the Indian tricolour. For a number of locals, the displays reeked of a conquistadorial fervour.