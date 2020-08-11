Will Kashmir’s New Domicile Law Ease Suffering Or Bring More Pain?

For years, Badrudin Jamal (name changed upon request), 65, purchased rice grains for double the price the consumers got it for at a government outlet in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

When his two kids came of age, he faced problems in their school enrolment. After his youngest daughter’s birth at a city hospital, he could not obtain her birth certificate. Officials in the city municipality turned him away because, in the eyes of law, he was an ‘outsider’.

For people like Jamal, a resident of West Bengal, these hindrances were seen as fait accompli. But all of this is going to change after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government – despite mass opposition in the newly-formed union territory – pushed for new domicile laws.