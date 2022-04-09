'Go To India If You Like It So Much': Maryam Nawaz Tells Pak PM Imran Khan
Her comments came soon after Imran Khan praised India, called it ‘a nation with a great sense of honour.'
Prior to the no-trust vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, opposition leader Maryam Nawaz lashed out at him, asking him to go to India if he liked it so much. This came soon after Imran Khan praised India, calling it 'a nation with a great sense of honour.’
Maryam, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who is the daughter of late Nawaz Sharif, called Khan a psychopath, adding that he is not in his senses anymore.
She said that he should not 'wreak havoc and bring the entire country down’. She also said that he is holding the entire country hostage to save his own skin.
In another tweet, she said that Khan had brought the entire country to a ‘grinding halt and complete standstill.’
Imran Khan had addressed the nation on Friday, before his no-trust vote. Referring to India’s decision to continue buying oil from Russia in spite of heavy foreign sanctions, he said, "No superpower can force India to do anything against its interests."
Responding to his comments, she said that he had ‘gone mad’. She said, “Someone should tell a person who has gone mad after seeing his power gone that he has been expelled by his own party and no one else.”
For updates on the Pakistan political crisis, stay tuned here.
