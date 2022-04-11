Pak to Elect New PM Today; Imran Khan Supporters Stage Protests Across Country
PTI supporters held a protest rally in Lahore against the ouster of former PM and party chairman Imran Khan.
The Pakistan National Assembly will convene on Monday, 11 April, to elect a new prime minister. The house is likely to meet at 2 pm local time.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi filed their nomination papers on Sunday, 10 April.
Meanwhile, PTI supporters held a protest rally in Lahore against the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan. The PTI rally that started at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted till 3 am on Monday. Big gatherings were also reported from Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts, Islamabad and Karachi.
Meanwhile, Sharif met the Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leaders and discussed the political situation.
Pakistan National Assembly to meet at 2 pm (local time) to elect a new prime minister
PTI party chairman Imran Khan has called a parliamentary meeting at the Parliament House at 12 noon on Monday
Imran Khan supporters stage protests across Pakistan
PTI to Launch Countrywide Protest Campaign on Wednesday
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be launching a countrywide protest campaign on Wednesday, 13 April, against the removal of its government and the formation of a new administration.
"We are going to start a nationwide campaign from Wednesday from Peshawar," PTI leader and Pakistan former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. He also said that PTI leader and former PM Imran Khan will address a public meeting in Peshawar on Wednesday.
'Resigning From Assembly Means Giving Free Hand to Opposition': PTI Leader
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Sunday said that 95 percent of the Parliament from PTI were against resigning from the assembly.
"While a resignation could be a political tool for any politician but resigning from the assembly at this moment of time means giving a free hand to the opposition," he was quoted as saying by Geo TV.
Imran Khan Supporters Stage Protests Across Pakistan
PTI supporters held a protest rally in Lahore against the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan. The PTI rally that started at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted till 3 am on Monday.
Big gatherings were also reported from Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts, Islamabad and Karachi.
'A Long Road Ahead': PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told the BBC on Monday that bringing the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was a “very important first step to right the wrongs of the past” but added that there was a long road ahead.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.