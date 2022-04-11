Pak to Elect New PM Today; Imran Khan Supporters Stage Protests Across Country

The Pakistan National Assembly will convene on Monday, 11 April, to elect a new prime minister. The house is likely to meet at 2 pm local time.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi filed their nomination papers on Sunday, 10 April.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters held a protest rally in Lahore against the ouster of former prime minister and party chairman Imran Khan. The PTI rally that started at 9 pm on Sunday and lasted till 3 am on Monday. Big gatherings were also reported from Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Vehari, Jehlum and Gujrat districts, Islamabad and Karachi.

Meanwhile, Sharif met the Pakistan Peoples Party and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam leaders and discussed the political situation.