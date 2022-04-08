ADVERTISEMENT
26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed Sentenced to 31 Years of Imprisonment: Reports
Hafiz Saeed, the co-founder of Laskhar-e-Taiba and chief of JuD, is wanted in India for the Mumbai terror attack.
i
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) co-founder and mastermind of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Hafiz Saeed has been sentenced to 31 years of imprisonment by Pakistan's anti-terrorism court, local media reports indicated.
As per PTI, the terrorist was convicted in two more terror funding cases.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
Published:
