I, A Pakistani, Owe It To Raj Kapoor For Leading All Who Wander But Aren't Lost

My grandfather had spent the best part of his life in the British Indian and later Pakistani army and had never questioned the years fighting what we have always believed was someone else’s war. But this was the first time I saw him bemused “How? How could this be? He (Prithviraj Kapoor) was a bunker!”

And this is how dear Reader, I went down the rabbit hole, consuming all that I could about a family that showed me what dreams may even come true even if you ran away from college; my love for them is the first step for not following a path predictable and staid.

I will always credit Raj Kapoor’s characters for underwriting my contract with socialism; or rather his Raju in Mera Naam Joker (1970) who introduced us to "Duniya mein ek cheez sher-e-babbar se bhi zyada khatarnak aur darauani hai ... aur woh hai ghareebi aur bhookh" not for us tilting at the windmills of the wild when there was still poverty and hunger.

Before reading the feminist researcher Marilyn Yalom’s (1997) seminal work on the cultural history of the breast (A History of the Breast) which involved Yalom going through 25,000 years of contradictory portrayals of the breast, Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) and other chapters of his filmography had steered me through the "good breast" of reverence and life, and the “bad breast” (read seductive ) of the temptress.