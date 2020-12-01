BJP’s ‘Battle’ For Hyderabad: Here’s Why Local Muslims Are Anxious

When voting ended for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday, 1December, common citizens heaved a sigh of relief. Reason: the locals feel COVID was intensifying due to the high decibel campaigning by all parties, and it would have been better if there were no polls.

The campaigning saw top BJP leaders led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda fighting for – what seemed – the soul of Hyderabad. Opposing them was the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) which has ruled Telangana ever since it became a state in 2014, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that represents Muslims. Muslims comprise 40 percent of Hyderabad’s population.