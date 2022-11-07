Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rahul Gandhi's Ratings Up But Modi Lead Intact: CVoter Poll

The ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra seems to have improved former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's popularity, a survey by CVoter has indicated.

According to the survey, Gandhi's approval ratings have improved in all the states that the Yatra has covered so far - that is Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

But how much is the improvement in each of the states covered? Is there any variation between them?

Has there been any change in Rahul Gandhi's appeal as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi nationally?

Since visuals of the Yatra have been seen across India, has there been any change in the poll bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh?

We'll answer these questions just in a bit, based on the data provided by CVoter.