Geelani’s Demise: End of an Era for Kashmir, Relief for BJP

Around midnight, authorities in Jammu & Kashmir snapped mobile Internet and broadband services. By morning, mobile networks were suspended, too. Some broadband services, including the state-run BSNL, did sputter back to life, only to be shut down in the afternoon again. The pendulum of life in Kashmir appears to be swinging between complete communication blockade and fleeting access to broadband.

Given the popularity of Geelani, the news about the demise was expected to churn an adverse law and order situation. Yet, in the morning, the restrictions imposed around parts of the old Srinagar city appeared to be modest. Coils of concertina mesh blocked many key routes but vehicles were allowed to pass after inspection. Residents, sitting on ledges of store-fronts, spent the afternoon discussing the intricacies of regional politics, particularly in the aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

There were a few reports of stone-pelting but The Quint could not independently confirm them given the total communications blockade and tighter restrictions on movement.