Kashmiri Separatist Leader & Hurriyat Founder Syed Ali Shah Geelani Passes Away
Restrictions have been imposed across the Valley in light of his passing, to maintain law and order.
Veteran Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at his residence in Srinagar late on the evening of Wednesday, 1 September. He was 92.
Sources said that the ailing leader developed serious complications on Wednesday afternoon and breathed his last in the evening.
“He had chest congestion and breathing problems. He passed away at 10:30 pm,” they said.
Geelani was the senior-most separatist leader in the Valley, known for his hardline views and had been largely under house arrest since the summer agitation of 2010.
Born in 1929, Geelani was an elected member of the J&K legislative assembly, representing the Sopore constituency in north Kashmir in 1972, 1977 and 1987.
He was a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami and had led the separatist movement in Kashmir Valley since the 1990s, and was a lifelong chairman of the Hurriyat. However, almost seventeen years after he floated the amalgam, Geelani resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference in June 2020.
Restrictions have been imposed across the Valley in light of his passing, in order to control the law and order situation.
(With inputs from IANS)
