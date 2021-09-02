Kashmiri Separatist Leader & Hurriyat Founder Syed Ali Shah Geelani Passes Away

Veteran Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away at his residence in Srinagar late on the evening of Wednesday, 1 September. He was 92.

Sources said that the ailing leader developed serious complications on Wednesday afternoon and breathed his last in the evening.

“He had chest congestion and breathing problems. He passed away at 10:30 pm,” they said.

Geelani was the senior-most separatist leader in the Valley, known for his hardline views and had been largely under house arrest since the summer agitation of 2010.