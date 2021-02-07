Restoration of 4G No Favour to J&K; People Demand Reparations

Past 18 months are witness to the fact that in the name of national security, Jammu and Kashmir and its status was downgraded much below any other state or union territory. The ban on high-speed internet was an everyday reminder of that downgraded status.

People’s demand for restoration of 4G services was unanimous. It was a rare issue on which people of both Kashmir and Jammu region agreed upon. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chorus for lifting the ban gathered steam across the union territory, even the leaders of BJP willy-nilly under public pressure, called for the restoration. The government of India gave a callous snub to everyone who argued against the ban, by passing order after order to continue the restrictions.

Government’s callousness reduced the demand for lifting the ban into a joke. Of late there was hardly any hue and cry over it. The people almost accepted it as a fait accompli. Politicians who called for the restoration for high-speed internet got trolled and scoffed at. The mere act of demanding what was rightful was seen as an insult.