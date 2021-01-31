New Farm Laws Weaken Mandis, Impact MSP Procurement: Sharad Pawar
Collection of fees from private markets would be hit as powers of the mandi system would be weakened, Pawar said.
Amid growing debate over the farmers’ protest, Nationalist Congress Party Chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday, 30 January, opined that the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre will impact the MSP procurement infrastructure and would weaken the Mandi system that has been in place for years.
In a series of tweets, Pawar, who held the agriculture portfolio for a decade under UPA I and UPA II, also said that it is the MSP system that must be ensured and then strengthened.
He also said that the collection of fees from private markets and aspects such as dispute resolution and trade licencing would be hit as powers of the mandi system would be weakened.
Speaking on the removal of limits on stockpiling of food grains, pules, onion, potato and oilseeds, Pawar said that the move “may lead to apprehensions that corporates may purchase commodities at lower rates and stockpile and sell at higher prices to consumers.”
He also expressed concern over amendments made to the Essential Commodities Act, which provide for government intervention, “only if rates of horticultural produce are increased by 100% and that of non perishable items increase by 50%.”
