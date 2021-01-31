New Farm Laws Weaken Mandis, Impact MSP Procurement: Sharad Pawar

Amid growing debate over the farmers’ protest, Nationalist Congress Party Chief and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday, 30 January, opined that the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre will impact the MSP procurement infrastructure and would weaken the Mandi system that has been in place for years.

In a series of tweets, Pawar, who held the agriculture portfolio for a decade under UPA I and UPA II, also said that it is the MSP system that must be ensured and then strengthened.