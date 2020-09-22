Modi Govt’s Agri Reforms: Why Even ‘Best-Laid’ Plans Can Go Astray

It also allows farmers to sell their produce outside of the established traditional agricultural produce market (mandi) system by facilitating the setting up of private markets. This measure enhances farmers’ choice of markets, allows them greater freedom, and helps improve the marketability of growers’ crops.

It is not that private markets are going to mushroom immediately across the country. The private sector will have to test and fine-tune a business model that ensures return on investment. Lack of regulatory oversight of the private markets is, of course, a matter of concern.