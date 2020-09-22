Farmer Bills and Voice Vote: How Opposition Was Silenced by BJP

This is not the first time that the presiding officer has sung to the tune of the government. It certainly would not be the last such incident. On August 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Manipur 'demonstrated' its majority through a voice vote that the Speaker of the state assembly used to go by, despite the opposition Congress party demanding division. The party claimed that chief minister Biren Singh was not confident who will end up voting for whom during the trust vote.

There are numerous instances in both Houses of Parliament of the presiding officer of the time not acting neutrally to demonstrate the bipartisan character of the office. When Somnath Chatterjee was Lok Sabha Speaker, his deputy Charanjit Atwal, enabled the government agenda by ensuring passage of eight Bills in 17 minutes amid frequent disorder in the House.

Meira Kumar, too, as Speaker in February 2014 presided over the passage of the Bill creating Telangana, but not without controversy by denying Opposition demand for division.